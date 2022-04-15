From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday announced next week, Wednesday, as the date for the emergency maiden post-National Convention meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

APC, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Barr Felix Morka, further disclosed that the meeting will hold at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja by 10 am.

According to the statement, the ruling party will during the meeting discuss the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for the primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections and other relevant business of the party.

‘Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party to a meeting to consider the party’s timetable/schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party.

‘All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, please,” the official notice/invitation for the NEC meeting stated,’ the statement read.