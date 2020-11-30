By Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on December 8, 2020, hold an emergency virtual National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

The statement issued by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, revealed that the meeting will review the party’s position and set agenda for the party’s next move.

According to the statement; “An emergency meeting of APC NEC has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

“In a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will “review the party’s position and set agenda for the party’s next move.”

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course. The meeting is slated for 11am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja,” the statement read.