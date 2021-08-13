From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Rattled by the backlash that trailed the suspension of its Local Government and State Congresses, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed first week of September as tentative date for the conduct of the exercise in the Local Governments.

The ruling party equally denied the reports that it suspended the congresses by hinging the date on the outcome of the report of the Wards Congresses Appeals Committee.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, described the reports of indefinite suspension of LGA, State Congresses as false.

“Reports in some sections of the media that the Caretaker Committee of the APC has indefinitely suspended Local Government Area (LGA) and State Congresses is false.

“Following the recent inauguration of Ward Congress Appeal Committees, the official information from the party was that dates and guidelines for the LGA Congresses will be fixed after the conclusion of the Ward Congresses Appeal excercise followed by due consideration of the Appeal Committee’s reports by the CECPC.

“The CECPC has tentatively fixed LGA Congresses for the first week of September, 2021.

“On behalf of the CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, we assure our teeming party supporters, members and leaders of our unflinching committment to credible, transparent and participatory congresses leading to the National Convention of our great party,” the statement read.