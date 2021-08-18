From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, September 4, as the date to conduct its suspended Local Government Area Congresses.

APC had last week said that the outcome of the Wards Congresses Appeals Committee report will determine the new date for the commencement of the LGA and State Congresses.

However, in factors attributable to backlash from stakeholders the ruling party, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, revealed that the sale of nomination forms has resumed immediately.