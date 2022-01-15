From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally settled for February 26 and 27 as tentative dates for the conduct of the much-awaited party’s National Convention.

A source close to the national leadership of the party told Saturday Sun in confidence that the much-postponed meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) will now hold on Sunday to confirm the dates, timetable and schedule for the Convention.

Our source further confirmed that the convention will hold at the Eagle Square, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on the proposed dates.

There have been intense speculations over the actual date for the convention, resulting in the apparent division and misunderstanding among various stakeholders in the party.

While some stakeholders are favourably disposed to the conversation holding in February, the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has emphasised that it was more interested in resolving the various crisis rocking the party at both the States and national levels before the national convention.

However confirming the 26 and 27 dates, our source notes that after much intrigues and pressure, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee reluctantly accepted to hold the exercise on the newly proposed dates.

“I can confirm to you that our National Convention will now hold end of next month, precisely on February 26 and 27. It will certainly be at the Eagle Square. We would not have taken it outside Abuja apparently due to security reasons even though some states are ready to host it,” our source noted.

Giving further update, our source said: “The Progressive Governors will meet this weekend, precisely on Sunday to harmonize and perfect other arrangements for the convention. They will resolve on the mode of the convention which will likely be through consensus for majority of the positions except for few others that will be contested.

“The governors will also confirm the composition of various sub-committees during their meeting on Sunday. It is needless to say that the governors will still meet with President Muhammadu Buhari after their meeting to table their agreements before him for his input and final ratification. The good thing is that the picking of date for the convention will douse tension and mistrust within the party,” our source noted.

