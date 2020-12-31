From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has finally fixed the much-awaited controversial National Convention of the ruling party before June 30, 2021 baring any last minute change of arrangement.

In a New Year message jointly signed by the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Senator James John Akpanudoedehe and issued in Abuja on Thursday, the party also disclosed that the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise will commence in two weeks time.

The party in the statement titled “New Year Message, Rebuilding our Party for a Stronger Democracy” noted that the reconstitution of the party’s leadership at all levels will commence immediately after the registration exercise.

The Caretaker Committee further indicated in the statement that it will engage some competent party leaders to serve in actualising the various programmes as it also promised to release a detailed time table of activities leading to the national convention very soon.

“Our party’s membership registration and revalidation will be followed by activities for the party’s leadership reconstitution at all levels, from Ward, Local Government, States to National. Ahead of all that, the Caretaker Committee will release a detailed timetable for all activities very soon.

“And ahead of the Congresses and National Convention, competent party leaders will be invited to serve in Committees to ensure that the mandate of NEC is achieved before June 30, 2021,” It noted.

The Caretaker Committee also assured members of their commitment at ensuring that the party is returned to members as envisioned by it’s founding fathers, promising to ensure that efforts will be made to ensure that the various congresses and National Convention will be democratic and transparent.

“As a party, we want to assure all our members that our commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria is unwavering. Our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials. Other important requirements, which will include the review of our rules and other operational requirements, which are needed to make our party and our elected representatives more accountable to Nigerians will be considered and all the necessary steps required will be taken.

“A democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We are rebuilding our party, APC, to strengthen our democracy,” the national leadership noted in the statement.

The party then congratulated all Nigerians for the commencement of a New Year despite all the challenges encountered in 2020, especially the dreaded novel global Coronavirus (COVID-19); which nearly ran nations of the world aground.

It however expressed confidence that the federal government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, will take all the necessary measures to return Nigeria to pre-COVID-19 normal conditions.