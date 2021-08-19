The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed September 4 for the party’s LGA congresses across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, said the sale of nomination forms has already commenced.

The party held its ward congresses on July 31 in most of the states except in the federal capital territory (FCT), Bayelsa and Imo states.

The LGA congress is another step leading up to the party’s national elective convention.

Since the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC)-led by Adams Oshiomhole in June 2020, a caretaker committee led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe Governor has been piloting the affairs of the party.

The Oshiomhole-led NWC was dissolved after a protracted leadership crisis.

The committee led by Buni was directed by the national executive committee (NEC) to organise a convention where substantive national officers of the party will be elected.