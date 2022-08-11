From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), has fixed first week of September as date for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

A member of the party’s NWC who made the disclosure, however revealed after the marathon meeting by the national leadership of the party, that the date is subject for approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the National Leader of the party.

The source said that the expiration of the 90 days transfer of power granted to the NWC of the party by the party’s highest decision-making organ at its 11th meeting on April 20 in Abuja has necessitated the emergency meeting.

The 90 days of power transfer which started on April 20 expired on July 22, 2022

“We resolved to organise an emergency NEC meeting and we are looking at the first week in September. This date however is subject to the approval of President Buhari. The National Chairman and National Secretary are to convey to Mr President our proposed date for the NEC meeting,” he said.

On the specific date for the meeting, our source simply said; “we cannot give a date now. The party leadership will consult with the President and clear the date with him. We are not privy to Mr President’s activities, that is why I cannot give the specific date. We have to clear with him and jointly agree on a date.

“However, I can tell you that we intend to have the NEC meeting before the commencement of the Presidential campaign. We have to report our activities in the last 90 days to NEC and equally present for approval of the comprehensive campaign programme for the 2023 general elections,” our source noted.