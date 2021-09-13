From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed next month, Saturday, October 2, as the date for conduct its State Congresses across the country.

The ruling party which conducted the Local Government (LG) Congresses on September 4 also fixed the resumption of sale of forms for Wednesday, September 15.

APC, in a statement signed by National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, on Monday revealed that the State Congresses will hold on October 2.

“APC schedules State Congresses for Saturday, October 2, 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, September 4, 2021,” the statement read.

The party had in guidelines issued earlier this year noted: “Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of the APC Constitution, the Caretaker Committee has approved the guidelines and the conduct of Congresses across States stipulated in Sections 156 of the Electoral Act and in parts I & II of the first schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

In the guidelines released earlier this year, the ruling party noted: “Purchase of Forms for Ward, Local Government/Area Councils and State Congresses: August 18–28 August 2021. Screening of aspirants to LGA party positions: August 31 to September 2, 2021

“LGA Congresses (including 3-man delegates to National Convention): September 4, 2021

“Appeals arising from LGA Congresses: September 6-11, 2021. Nomination forms for the position of LG Chairman cost N25,000; Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer cost N15,000. Other offices cost N10,000.

“Female aspirants and Physically Challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” the notice read.

