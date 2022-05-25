From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of APC, yesterday, condemned the violence and disturbance of public peace that attended the just concluded primaries of the PDP in Edo State owing to the emergence of two factions.

Publicity Secretary of Edo APC, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, in a statement, described as disgraceful the inability of the PDP to conduct credible and peaceful primaries in the state.

He decried the violence characterised by the free use of firearms, unwarranted and unnecessary sporadic shooting and killings in the state during the PDP primaris.

“It is disheartening that the conduct of a party primary which is supposed to be a family affair and done in a peaceful and harmonious setting, was taken over by uniformed thugs, and hoodlums masquerading as PDP party members, delegates and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission. This show of shame by the PDP is criminal as well as a great threat to the peace and security of Edo people, who are already traumatised by the very poor response of the state government to the high level of insecurity across the state.

“Edo people know for a fact that the mission of the PDP is to terrorise the people with the intent to preventing them from participating in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections, having realised that there is no way the party can win the state again, under a free, fair and credible process.

“Our party draws the attention of Edo people to how the PDP has become a threat to the security of the state by it’s failure to put it’s house in order since the 2020 governorship elections.”