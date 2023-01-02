From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has defeated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in three pre-election cases filed against candidates of the party.

The SDP had dragged the House of Representatives member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, to court seeking the nullification of the primaries that produced him.

The PDP had dragged House of Representatives member representing Southern Federal Constituency, Hon Preye Oseke, and the candidate for Bayelsa Central, Mr Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe, to court seeking their disqualification from contesting the February 25 elections.

However, in a ruling on New Year’s Day, Justice Isa Hamma Adama Dashen dismissed the suit filed against the APC candidates describing them as incompetent.

Justice Dashen in an effort to save time read a summary of the judgment which dismissed the cases to the plaintiffs and defendants.

In the suit, FHC/YNG/CS/162/2022 filed against Sunny-Goli filed by the SDP, Justice Dashen upheld the preliminary objections to the competence of the suit.

Goli, through his counsel, Tudure Ede had raised objections on three grounds averring that the plaintiffs had no locus standi because they were not aspirants at the primaries that produced Sunny-Goli.

He also argued that being members of a rival political party, they cannot bring issues that happened in APC to court.

The last leg of his objection to the suit was that it was statute barred as it was not filed within the stipulated time.

Justice Dashen said the preliminary objections raised in the suits filed against Oseke and Orunimighe were similar to those raised by Sunny-Goli and therefore resolved reliefs sought in favour of Oseke and Orunimighe.

Speaking on the judgment, Sunny-Goli commended the judiciary for standing firm to protect democracy and the electoral process.

According to him the suit had no basis and was filed with the intention to distract him from the electioneering process.

“The case had no basis in the first place. I had always believed in the Judiciary to do what is right. The suit was filed to distract me and I am happy that it has been dismissed. Now we are going into the election to defeat the opposition. I commended the judiciary for standing firm to protect democracy. I also thank my lawyers for diligence.”