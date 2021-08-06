The Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved state contact representatives of the Progressive Young Women Forum for effective delivery of the forum’s mandate.

A statement by the group’s interim Publicity Secretary, Theresa Thekena, said the appointment was a recognition of their diligence, hard work, sacrifice and commitment to the party.

It added that the political platform was a product of the visionary leadership of the National Caretaker Committee Women Representative, Stella Okotete, for progressive women aged between 18 and 35 to empower and promote the visibility of young women in politics and governance.

She said the platform designed to holistically invest in the leadership and socio-political potential of young women to harness the strength and capacity that women hold in population size, economic activities and governance.

Some of the appointed contact persons are: Fatima Mohammed for Bornu State, Tonbra Ekiotenne for Bayelsa, Anthonia Tortor and Maureen Wilson for Delta State, Elizabeth Aniebiri for Enugu, Omowunmi Ogbara and Moremi Ojudu for Lagos, Modinat Lawal for Ogun State, Yusuf Monsurat for Kwara State, Odaudu Joy for Kogi and Patience Charles for Adamawa.

