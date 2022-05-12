From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Organising Secretaries (APC-FORS) has commended the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee for revitalising, overhauling and rejuvenating the party in the best interest of all members.

The forum comprises all the Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward Organising Secretaries of the party.

In a statement released Thursday by its Chairman, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, in Abuja, the forum noted that: “the sleepless nights, hard work and selfless service of the current leadership of the party is yielding result and has rekindled hope, faith and commitment in the party membership, hence the interest of all Nigerians in the affairs of the party.”

“The level of interest in the party, where we have several presidential aspirants contesting freely, women and special persons getting nomination forms for free, and youths being encouraged to run, is not a manifestation of miracle, but the deliberate and concerted efforts of the new leadership of the party to develop the politics of our Nation.”

The Forum which has the National Organising Secretary of the party as Patron, further noted that; “it was birthed by the six Zonal Organising Secretaries of the party in an effort to bring together, all Organising Secretaries of the APC from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, the States, Local Government Areas and Wards under the zones for the purpose of promoting and championing the course, interest, unity and activities of the Party at various levels.”

“The creation of the Forum was necessitated by the rising need to build formidable structures across the various levels of our party in the country by engaging the Nigerian voters with the achievements of the APC/Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“Forum is driven by the collective willpower to ensure that the Party never loses any election at the National, Zonal, State, Local Government Area and Ward levels.

“The offices of the Organising Secretaries of APC at various levels, like a river which receives rain from the sky, draw their strength from the Office of the National Organising Secretary headed by Suleiman Muhammad Argungu,” he noted in the statement.