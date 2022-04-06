From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Concerned APC Members’ Forum has chided the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors over what it described as insensitive criticisms and unwarranted attacks on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Convener of the forum Okpokwu Ogenyi, who launched the attack on the PDP governors, also claimed that they have even resorted to contradicting themselves in an attempt to paint President Buhari in a bad light.

The forum particularly made reference to the governors’ allegation that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emeifele, is funding 2023 presidential campaign with public funds.

They claimed that the target of the PDP governors is to rescue power from the governing APC in the 2023 presidential and other elections.

‘We want to discuss the frequent attacks on the government of President Buhari by the PDP Governors. Individually the PDP governors have been insensitive and uncoordinated in criticizing the Federal Government as most times, they contradicted themselves in attempt to paint President in bad light.

‘The PDP governors have now come together to launch a campaign against the Buhari administration in a bid to rescue power from the governing APC in 2023. We are not against any act of genuine criticism, but a malicious one just like the allegation against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emeifele of funding 2023 presidential campaign with public funds.

‘It is more worrisome that after the open confession by these groups defending the involvement of Emefiele, the PDP governors still accused him of funding his 2023 Presidential campaign with public funds, all in a bid to smear the image of President Buhari’s administration at a time the nation is battling with insecurity.

‘The PDP governors should be supporting the president by providing solutions to our collective problem instead of generating tension. The statement by the PDP governors is malicious, baseless and unfounded. This is not the process to unseat a government in power, and definitely, PDP governors’ recent lies and fiction can’t unseat APC government. Moreso, Nigerians are tired of the PDP and may never wish to return it to power in the nearest future,” the forum warned.

Speaking further, Okpokwu said: ‘Let it be known that the Central Bank of Nigeria is working very hard on revamping the economy. The Buhari administration took over government when the country was in economic recession, the same Emefiele has revived the economy throughout the period of economic recession, he brought Nigeria to the best and strongest economy in Africa.

‘The PDP governors are yet to openly commend President Buhari for this achievements, and to make it clearer, most of these double standard governors only criticise the President and CBN Governor in the day, they secretly go back to curry one favour or the other in the night.

‘Ordinarily, the PDP governors should commend Buhari administration for reviving the economy from where PDP almost killed it, instead, the governors shamefully abandoned their respective responsibilities to falsely criticise a working system that has restored dignity to the country before the international community.

‘We call on President Buhari not to be distracted by the falsehood of some governors who could not pay salaries of their workers and pension of retirees. The CBN Governor should concentrate on his monetary policy to stabilise the economy. We are convinced that Emeifele will leave the bank better than he met it,’ he said on behalf of the forum.’