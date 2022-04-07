From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, on the platform of Concerned APC Members’ Forum, has chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors over what it described as insensitive criticisms and unwarranted attacks on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Convener of the forum, Okpokwu Ogenyi, who launched the attack on the PDP governors, also claimed they have even resorted to contradicting themselves in attempt to paint President Buhari in a bad light. The forum particularly made reference to the governors’ allegation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emeifele, is funding 2023 presidential campaign with public funds.

They claimed the target of the PDP governors is to rescue power from the governing APC in the 2023 presidential and other elections.

“We want to discuss the frequent attacks on the government of President Buhari by the PDP governors. Individually, the PDP governors have been insensitive and uncoordinated in criticising the Federal Government as most times, they contradicted themselves in attempt to paint the president in bad light.

“The PDP governors have now come together to launch a campaign against the Buhari’s administration in a bid to rescue power from the governing APC in 2023. We are not against any act of genuine criticism, but a malicious one, just like the allegation against Emeifele of funding 2023 presidential campaign with public funds.

“It is more worrisome that after the open confession by these groups defending the involvement of Emefiele, the PDP governors still accused him of funding his 2023 presidential campaign with public funds, all in a bid to smear the image of President Buhari’s administration at a time the nation is battling with insecurity.

“The PDP governors should be supporting the president by providing solutions to our collective problem instead of generating tension. The statement by the PDP governors is malicious, baseless and unfounded. This is not the process to unseat a government in power, and definitely, PDP governors’ recent lies and fiction cannot unseat APC government. More so, Nigerians are tired of the PDP and may never wish to return it to power in the nearest future,” the forum said.

