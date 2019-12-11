All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) Members Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint its members into governing council of Federal Boards, Agencies and Commissions.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Nelson Alapa and Secretary, Mr Omolaoye Akintola, in Abuja on Wednesday, the forum made the call at the end of its executive meeting in Abuja.

“On Dec. 10, 2019, executive members of the above forum met in Abuja to passionately examine the intra-party crises engineered and fueled by intrigues and conflicting political interests.

“We therefore call on all the concerned parties to put every difference behind and move the party forward

“The presidency is being enjoined to ensure that the party’s Non National Working Committee (NWC) members, party officials, nominees/committed party members generated from the states are fixed into Federal Boards, Agencies and Commissions within shortest time possible,” it said.

The forum also appealed to all party leaders and stakeholders to sheath their swords to allow the President and his team concentrate on pressing national issues and policies.

These, it added, would promote peace, harmony, economic growth, improved security and solid foundation laying for the Next Level Agenda for the country.

“We equally suggest that the party leadership should review critically various suspensions and other administrative actions which have generated crises with a view of bringing all the concerned to a round -table for harmonious resolution.

“This will assist in having a stronger party that can stand the test of time.

“We heartily plead with the general public particularly the teeming supporters of APC to continue giving our President and the party all needed supports,” the forum said. (NAN)