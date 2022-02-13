From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group under the auspices of Concerned APC Members Forum, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene in the crisis facing the party over the emergence of the National Chairman ahead of the party’s forthcoming National Convention.

The Forum, in the petition, signed by the Convener, Okpokwu Ogenyi and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, commended Mr. President’s resilience in safeguarding the soul of the great party, the APC, urging him to minimize crises and concentrate on the 2023 general elections.

Making a recommendation, the Forum pleaded with Mr. President to call a meeting of all the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position and present the preferred candidate and instruct an all-inclusive government.

According to the petition; “Judging by the activities of the various actors, we appeal to Mr. President not to allow the selfish interest of the 2023 Presidential ambition of some ranking members to destroy the party. We want Mr. President to recommend a highly committed and disciplined member, a man of humility and resilience with acute knowledge of party administration that will respect both former and serving Governors, Senators, Ministers, party faithfuls, and of course, the Leaders of our party.

“This will go a long way in reducing internal crisis in the party, controlling the expenditure of some aspirants, and solving the problem of reconciliation after the National Convention.

“We also want to draw Mr. President’s attention to the fact that, immediately after the Convention, there is a primary election not far away, so, the need to minimize our crises and concentrate on the 2023 general elections is very important.

“In recommending a candidate for the National Chairmanship position which may bring about consensus, we advise Mr. President to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party, having in mind the internal zoning arrangement of the party which is in North Central Nigeria.

“We recommend Mr. President call a meeting of all the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position and hand over the preferred candidate to them, instructing an all-inclusive government.

“This will immediately heal any injury in the heart of any and the course of explanation to his supporters while he stepped down. We shall continue to work with you for the development of our beloved party, APC, and country, Nigeria,” the Forum noted.