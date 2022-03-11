By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been rescued from the vice grip of ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ governors following the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

He alleged that some “Yahoo Yahoo governors” had backed Buni to circumvent the will of party members but noted that “true” APC governors were determined to see the party “through these patchy parts at all cost.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Salihu Lukman, former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), had alleged that Buni was working with “Yahoo Yahoo” politicians to stop the party’s convention. However, the Yobe governor was sacked as national caretaker committee of the APC over alleged plot to scuttle the party’s convention fixed for March 26 and replaced with Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

In a statement, yesterday, Akeredolu said the setting up of the CECPC was a necessity and meant to instill discipline in leadership but that the path taken lately by Governor Buni and an indivisible few was an ‘unenviable trajectory’ undeserving the party and a disdainful narrative.

He said the party survived a civilian coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades but President Muhammadu Buhari salvaged the party from internal scavengers.

“The installation of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC was beyond a call to service. It was a child of necessity moulded to one, instill discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders and more importantly, to deepen the Rule of Law in our party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“However, the insidious and appalling happenings within our party in the last few months, especially under the immediate-past leadership clearly posit a huge embarrassment. Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by President Muhammadu Buhari, has salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed, survived a civilian coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades,” he said.

Akeredolu said he and other APC governors were in support of Governor Bello dared governors who reportedly threatened to leave the party if Buni was removed to fulfil their threat.

“….Progressive Governors in the true name are determined to see our party through these patchy parts at all cost.

“None of the scanty number has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party. Their short-lived antics in arm twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the president’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November, 2021) are despicable.

“Now that the clear motive aimed at frustrating our national convention has been botched, our party is on the track to greatness. Gov. Bello has the backing of the majority of us and he shall see our full backing come Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the National Executive Committee meeting,” Akeredolu said.