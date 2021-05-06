Preparations are in top gear by the political parties as the Anambra State gubernatorial election slated for November draws closer.

Opposition has begun to rise against the administration of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Some of the shortfalls of his second tenure have loosened the party’s grip on the state and possibly the South-East region.

According to the opposition, among Obiano’s shortcomings are the pervading insecurity, deteriorating roads, neglected educational system and other anomalies.

Other parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) including Young Progressive Party (YPP) are seeking to take advantage of these loopholes.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held last month in Abuja, the APC aspirants for the Anambra State governorship declared their unrelenting determination to do good and give the people of Anambra dividends of democracy.

While addressing party members present at the meeting, the aspirants expressed their love for Anambra State and confirmed their commitment to give all it takes to bring the state into national focus.

The party’s primaries scheduled for June 26 would produce the candidates that will contest the gubernatorial election. Among several aspirants in the party, three names stand out. They include:

Hon. Azuka Okwuosa

Hon. Azuka Okwuosa is a former commissioner in the administration of ex-Anambra State Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju. He was also a chairman of the Nnewi South Local Government in 1994. He has experience of over 30 years in engineering construction under his belt. His several years of service to the state in different capacities give him the required springboard for victory.

His position as Ojukwu’s political godson has given him a place in the hearts of Anambrarians. He served in Ojukwu’s courts for several years and proved his worth to the late war veteran.

Okwuosa also served as Ojukwu’s personal aide on several tours including Ojukwu’s trip to Ivory Coast for the burial ceremony of the then-president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny. His beliefs align with those of the late Ojukwu and his blueprint for state development shows that he knows what needs to be done and how to get it done. Throughout his 32 years in politics, he has had no record of incompetence or misconduct of any sort.

Okwuosa is loved by the people for his philanthropic works within and outside the borders of the state. He is responsible for scholarships, payment of hospital bills and distribution of food items to indigenes. His philanthropy is privately funded which goes to show how personally committed he is to the general welfare of his people. The clamour for power to return to the south has further given credibility to his candidacy.

Okwuosa does not only ride on his experience and leadership acumen but also on his acceptability to the electorate.

Senator Andy Uba

Andy Ubah was elected as the Senator for the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State in 2011. He is also an experienced politician at both state and federal level. His connection stretches across and beyond the party walls.

Andy Uba is believed to possess the resources required to sponsor the campaign proper to the point of victory. He is supposedly accepted by the people from the Anambra southern senatorial district but not so much by the northern senatorial district.

Chief Ben Etiaba

Chief Ben Etiaba is a chartered accountant and politician. He joined the party two years ago and declared his intention to run for the office of governor under the party earlier this year. He is another candidate who is acceptable by the people. He has decided to play an active role in government as against playing the complainant role.

Etiaba abelieves Anambra is capable of more and is willing to prove it if he becomes governor. His relatability with the people is a plus to his candidacy.

Other candidates include Chief George Moghalu, Chief Amobi Nwokafor, Chief Paul Orajiaka, Chief John Bosco Onunkwo, Col. Geoff Onyejekwu, and Chief Dozie Nwankwo.