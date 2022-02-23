From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of frustrating the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill because of the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results.

The opposition party alleged the APC was afraid it won’t win the 2023 general polls, if election results are to be transmitted electronically.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, who stated this, at a press briefing, in Abuja, yesterday, called on Nigerians and the international community to be on the alert over the plot by the APC to trigger a political crisis in the country through the electoral bill.

He said after the National Assembly reworked the electoral bill, to reflect the concerns of President Buhari, he no excuse to delay assent to the proposed legislation, which was transmitted to him on January 31.

He, however, said the president has failed to sign the electoral bill, intended to enhance the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

“Mr. President’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill constitutes an obstruction to democratic principle of credible elections. Any electoral process which does not guarantee the free, fair and transparent transmission of election results from the polling units can only result in a government that lacks credibility and legitimacy which amounts to an ‘unconstitutional change of government’ against the Will of the people.

“It is clear that President Buhari and the APC are erecting road blocks to the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill due mainly to the provision for electronic transmission of election results from the polling units which will eliminate APC’s plans to manipulate the system, militarise the process, alter election results at collation centres and foist itself again into power against the will of Nigerians.

“Having been rejected by Nigerians because of its colossal failure in governance, especially in the areas of security, economy and fight against corruption, the APC is in mortal fear of electronic transmission of results because it cannot survive the inevitable crushing verdict of the ballot box in the 2023 general elections.”