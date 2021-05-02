From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboko West Constituency, has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, as the leader of the party, not only in Gboko, but the entire Benue State and northcentral region.

This was contained in a resolution made available to reporters at the end of a critical meeting to reposition the party held in Gboko recently.

The resolution, jointly signed by Arc Terhemba Chabo and nine others, commended the former governor for his wisdom and fatherly role in keeping the party together despite provocations from ungrateful elements who have recently engaged.

They also appreciated the minister for the peaceful cooperation he enjoys with President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the Federal Executive Council, which has led to a harvest of appointments for Benue indigenes especially of the APC family.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

They assured Senator Akume of the unalloycd support of the entire Gbemacha people who have not only passed a vote of confidence on him but have also resolved to support him in all his activities.

‘The entire Gbemacha APC condemns and disassociates itself from any member of the party who without any reason disrespects the leader of the party, Senator George Akume.

‘Gbemacha people appreciate Mr President and appeal to him to continue to support you to attract more federal presence to Gbemacha people, Benue State and entire North Central zone which you are the leader,,’ the statement read in part.