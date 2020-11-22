Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given a matching order to the Nigerian Police to urgently fish out the killers of party’s Nasarawa State Chairman, Philip Shekwo, reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.

APC in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, described the killing of the party’s state boss as a dark day for the ruling party’s family.

While condoling with the governext and people of the state, the ruling party in the statement ordered thorough investigation into the incident to urgently fish out the sponsors and perpetrators.

“APC urges the police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of the party’s Nasarawa State Chairman, Philip Shekwo reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.

This is a dark day for the APC family.

“The APC condoles with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee and our supporters and members over this shocking killing. We pray the Almighty God grants all that grieve the strength to bear this loss and also grant the late Shekwo eternal rest.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law,” APC ordered in the statement.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has queried why the opposition party, t he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is obviously rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some Governors of the APC to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Apparently replying the attack from PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbodiyan, and admitting the visit, APC spokesman noted in the statement tnat: “Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni led the APC delegation.

“At a time when the PDP and its leadership is grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition to focus on picking itself up.

“As a party for all progressives, the APC on its part will continue to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance,” the statement read.