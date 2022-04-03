Daniel Kanu

The leadership of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari APC government of being complicit in the many acts of terrorism and general insecurity in the land, saying that the APC government is an unmitigated disaster and a woeful failure.

The damning verdict by the ADP was as a backdrop of the terror attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday, 28th March, 2022, which claimed not less than 10 lives.

The party made its position known through its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani at a Press conference in Lagos, yesterday, Thursday, 31st March.

ADP accused the APC leadership under Buhari of playing conspiracy at the highest level of governance, insisting that “It has become clear that the APC government is complicit in the many acts of terrorism in our country”.

Sani said “El-Rufai has made a public confession that they (govt) know where they are, that they know their camps, talk to them and have their phone numbers, so what again are they waiting for if they are not part of the deal, if there is no conspiracy at the highest level of government.

“These revelations by most of the high ranking APC officials seem to be troubling and I see it as giving democracy a bad name to hang it. But we will resist it”.

The National Chairman of ADP statement reads in part” “We in the Action Democratic Party, ADP, were rudely jolted as most Nigerians were, with the blood-chilling news of the bombing, killings, kidnapping and robbery by a murderous band of marauding terrorists on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train last Monday, 28th March, 2022.

“According to official and eye witness accounts, about ten people lost their lives, scores inflicted with various degrees of injuries and an unspecified number of the travelers abducted and taken away into the hellish, godforsaken dungeons of the heartless, blood-sucking criminals.

“Large scales of valued belongings of the victims were also reportedly carted off by the wretched scums.

“Firstly, the leadership and entire members of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, wish to express their heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the catastrophe as we pray that God Almighty will grant the souls of the deceased a Rest in Peace in the hereafter.

“We commiserate with, and wish those who sustained injuries, very quick recovery and also full of prayers for the safety and early reprieve for all those taken away.

“To us in the ADP, the unfortunate incident has once again pungently thrown up certain pertinent and fundamental questions about the competence and attitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government over the security of the lives and property of citizens.

“Without mincing words, the dastardly incident has eroded whatever modicum of ambiguities that was there to the conclusion that the APC government, under Buhari, is an unmitigated disaster and a woeful failure in the discharge of the universally recognized primary function of government which is, the provision of security and safety of the people.

The statement noted further “A casual chronicle of similar happenings in the recent past, especially, in the notorious axis where terrorism hold sway in the North of the country, will graphically reveal that the latest phenomenon of calamity visited on Nigerians last Monday, is merely another portrayal of the high level of the lackluster disposition, corruption, debauchery and myopia of the officials of this government put in charge of our national assets and our security.

“For instance, the bombardment and assault on the train last Monday occurred barely one week after a brazen daylight invasion of the Kaduna International airport by another horde of highly armed terrorists. Two people were officially reported killed and flight operations disrupted as a result.

“Among the many puzzles arising from the attack on the Kaduna Airport include: How was it possible for the over two hundred heavily armed terrorists who rode on motor bikes, to have been able to gain access to the vicinity of the airport and to the tarmac, with ease? The invaders also amazingly, operated and disappeared into the thin air without any arrest or casualties on their part!

“ The only plausible and logical explanation is that, the airport had been left without any level of security surveillance equipment and was also, bereft of enough, if there were any at all, security personnel on ground.

“It is noteworthy that, the Kaduna Airport is a shouting distance away from the Nigerian Defence Academy and just about five kilometers away from the Federal School of Forestry Science, Afaka.

“The two institutions had suffered not too long ago, similar incidents of audacious invasion, killings and kidnappings by terrorists. The high level of laxity as apparent in that axis that made it so easy for another experience within a short space of time, is an apt depiction of the high level of lack of security consciousness or, lackadaisical dispositions of the APC Federal government and those officials superintending over the various sensitive aspects of our national affairs.

“The terrorists attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train is a similar manifestation of the decadence and abysmal level of degeneration in the nation’s security architecture, just as it shows that, those who are supposedly keeping watch over us, are in deep slumber”.