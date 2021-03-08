From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have resolved to adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives to strengthen food production and food security in the APC states and the country in general.

The resolutions were contained in the communiqué raised after a virtual meeting of Secretaries to the State Governments of APC-controlled states.

Itemising the resolutions in the statement signed by the duo of the Secretary to State Governments of Jigawa State, ​​​​​Adamu Fanini and Plateau State,​ Prof Danladi Atu, they agreed on 180 days maternity leave for nursing mothers.

‘At the end of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached; given the importance of nutrition to addressing the problems of stunting and wasting in children, the meeting agreed that APC-controlled states commit themselves to promoting essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of five and nursing mothers.

‘Considering the importance of robust public engagement in the implementation of the Framework for Maternal and Child Nutrition, APC states undertake to design effective communication strategies to raise public awareness and transform public attitudes towards issues related to malnutrition and its effects on the child and nursing mothers.

‘Because of the significant role parental support play in the lives of children and the need to enhance the health of nursing mothers, APC States are committed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days (six months) maternity leave for nursing mothers in the APC States;

“APC State Governments are also committed to encouraging and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth; and given the strong linkages between national security and food security, the APC States should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes,’ part of the communique read.

‘The meeting commended the PGF Secretariat for promoting synergy, greater cooperation and joint policy initiatives across the APC States geared towards sustainable development in the APC States and the country in general. The meeting agreed to continue sharing information, ideas and knowledge through its quarterly meetings,’ it added.

Meanwhile, the APC governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and his family for the celebration of his 64th birthday.

The statement signed by the PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for and on behalf of Progressive Governors, noted: “We join all Nigerians to celebrate this special day with you and your family.

‘We commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are confident that we will be able to resolve our national challenges and move our country, Nigeria, forward with your dedicated service to our APC led Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘We wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country. We reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

‘We rejoice with you and will always look up to you for your guidance. Congratulations and Happy 64th Birthday,’ the statement read.