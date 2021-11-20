From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have commended the vision and commitment of the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, for a united and prosperous Nigeria

In a message of felicitation on the 54 birthday of the governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors, in the statement signed by its chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described him as a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing the states and Nigeria.

According to the statement, ‘the PGF joins Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, to celebrate his 54th birthday.

‘Along with the people of Yobe State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join his family to celebrate this special occasion. We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

‘As the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, we celebrate your inclusive leadership in this period of the life of our party, APC. You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

‘We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State. As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

‘As we rejoice with Mai Mala Buni, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria. Once again, congratulations and happy birthday to Mai Mala Buni!, the PGF noted in the statement.

