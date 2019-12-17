Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the platform of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari for marking his 77th birthday Tuesday.

The governors, in a statement personally signed by its chairman and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, said the forum is proud of to associate with the President described as a ‘role model and an example of incorrigible leadership to this generation.’

The statement, however, thank President Buhari for his selfless service to Nigeria, describing him as a man worthy of emulation.

“The Progressive Governors Forum wishes His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country.

“We are very proud of you and your brave and fearless leadership. You have been a role model and an example of incorrigible leadership to this generation. We proudly hold you as someone worthy of emulation.”