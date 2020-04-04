Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The much anticipated peace in the All Progressives Congress (APC) family may have been restored as the party’s governors under the auspecies of APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have commemorated with the ruling party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 68th birthday celebration.

The statement issued by PGF Chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Behalf of the forum, commended Oshiomhole for his commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The governors also used the opportunity to urge all Nigerians to observe all the precautionary measures in the efforts towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic, commending the medical personnel under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the statement; “The PGF joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Comrade Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.”

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We also acknowledge your contributions as one of the founding members of this Forum and continuous inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria. As our National Chairman, we join your family, our party members and all Nigerians to celebrate you.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Comrade Oshiomhole. Congratulations and Happy Birthday. We rejoice with you and wish you a happy birthday,” the statement read.

Going spiritual over the Coronavirus global pandemic, the governors noted: “We call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we all work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We commend all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic,” the governors observed.