From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Progressives Governors’ Forum has donated N50 million to the victims of the fire incident that gutted parts of the Tudun Wada, Gusau, Central Market, penultimate week.

The donation was announced by the Chairman of the Forum, Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The Special Adviser to Bagudu, Mallah Yahaya Sarki, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, stated that the governor made the annoucement when he led a high powered delegation of the members of the Gorum to commiserate with the people and Government of Zamfara State.

Bagudu said that the donation was on behalf of PGF, the gesture aimed at showing their concern over the sad incident.

‘The sad incident that happened at Tudun Wada Gusau Market affected the livelihood of not only the traders but others who have become victims of the inferno,’ Governor Bagudu is quoted to have said.

‘We found it necessary to show our concern and sympathy to the victims.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Governor Bagudu, according to the statement, explained that a similar visit was made by the team in Katsina State where another fire incident happened, and prayed that God recompense the victims with more wealth.

The gesture, he noted, was to compliment the effort of the Zamfara State Governor in assisting the victims to restart their business activities as they had lost everything they had laboured for.

‘This devastating incident regrettably struck at a time when the Zamfara State Governor was working on all fronts to reinvigorate the economy of the state.

‘So, we are here to express our sincerest sympathies and show our deepest concerns as regards the tragic incident.’

Responding, Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle commended the F for the immeasurable gesture.

Matawalle said that the gesture will go a long way in alleviating the losses of the victims of the inferno.

‘This is what brotherliness is all about, which says “blood is thicker than water”. This is an exemplary show of love, friendship, commitment and solidarity,’ the Zamfara governor said.

Governor Matawalle acknowledged the donation of the APC governors, which he noted his colleagues from the PDP have not done.

The APC Governors’ Forum Chairman was accompanied by the governor of Yobe State and the Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon Mai-Mala Buni, and Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

Among the top government officials, royal fathers and politicians of Zamfara State who were present at the event were the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon Nasiru Muazu, members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, and the Chairman of the Zamfara State PDP, Alhaji Tukur Umaru Danfulani.

Others were former Deputy Governors Alhaji Muktar Ahmad Anka and Malan Ibrahim Wakkala, former Minister and Ambassador Alhaji Bashir Yuguda, SSG, Head of Service, Chief of Staff Government House Zamfara, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Ministrial Departments, Emirs of Bungudu, Tsafe and Maru, PDP State Executives as well as Local Government Chairmen.

Governor Matawalle also commissioned eighteen newly constructed houses named after the Northern States and was accompanied by the APC Governors’ Forum Chairman and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku and other members of the delegation to the historic event.