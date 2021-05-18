From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Governor’s Forum has kicked against Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) on going industrial action at Kaduna State.

The APC Governor’s Forum,in a statement signed by their Chairman,Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, noted that, the Congress ought to have considered the global economy recession and rescind their action.

According to him, “the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has been following unfolding development between Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Kaduna State Government over the issue of rightsizing Local Government employees with deep concerns.

” Noting all the challenges facing all our states, especially given dwindling revenue, we appeal to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems. This is not the time for muscle flexing.

“Countries around the world are affected by the downturn in the global economy and are responding in different ways. Nigeria and indeed states within the country are not an exception. At this stage of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens. Every step must be therefore taken to resolve the current faceup between Kaduna State Government and NLC.

“We appeal to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiating table. In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes.

” As Progressive Governors, we appreciate that all states are unique and that is why the labour laws encourages negotiations between state governments and public sector negotiating councils. It is noteworthy that Kaduna is among the first states to pay the new minimum wage.

“At the same time, we want to appeal to Kaduna State Government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to take all the necessary step to ensure the resolution all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State.

“We are confident that both Kaduna State Government and NLC will resolve all outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony in Kaduna State”.