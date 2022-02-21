From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) are currently at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, for the all-important meeting to deliberate on the challenges confronting the National Convention of the party.

The governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ebonyi, Engr Dave Umahi, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Gombe, Yahaya Inuwa and Anambra State deputy governor, Nkem Okeke were the early birds.

Others in attendance include Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Niger, Abubakar Bello, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kano, Umar Ganduje and Yobe State Governor who doubles as the chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni among others.