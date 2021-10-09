From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya as a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing states and Nigeria.

In a statement to felicitate with the Gombe first citizen, signed by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, PGF tagged him a shining light of politics through the development initiatives implemented by his APC-led government.

Titled “Felicitation with HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya”, the governors reiterated their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in the country.

‘The PGF joins Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State, to celebrate his 60th birthday. Along with the people of Gombe State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join his family to celebrate this special occasion.

‘We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

‘We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State. As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!,’ PGF statement read.

On their resolutions, the governors wrote: ‘As we rejoice with Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

‘Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya!, the PGF statement read.

