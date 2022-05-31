From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, refused to take questions when approached by reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

While the governors of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun and Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, were seen discussing with Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, outside the council chambers, the rest took their leave immediately after the meeting ended.

Also in attendance were the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, and Chief of Staff of the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

All the Progressive governors were in attendance with exception of Kaduna who was represented by his deputy, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

Recall the APC had postponed its presidential primary election earlier scheduled for May 29-30 to June 6-8, following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shifting the date for submission of the list of candidates by political parties, from 4th to 9th of June 2022.

