From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The meeting between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) ended in deadlock at the party’s national secretariat on Monday night.

Almost all the members of the NWC and the Progressive Governors were in attendance during the meeting at the national secretariat of the ruling party that lasted for an hour except the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

In attendance include Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Kano, Umar Ganduje, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Niger, Sani Bello, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Gombe, Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya, among others.

The governors that arrived at the party’s national secretariat around 8 pm, and headed to the NEC Hall of the party came out without addressing newsmen that waited endlessly.

The meeting was not unconnected with the controversy rocking the party over the choice of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Sources close to the governors revealed that the meeting has shifted to the Abuja home of the national chairman, adding that they could not arrive at any agreement over the consensus candidate due to interests.

