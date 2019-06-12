Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have congratulated senators Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila on their election as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives, respectively.

In a letter separately addressed to the two main principal officers, signed by Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu, the governors informed the National Assembly leaders of looking forward to meeting with them, with a view to forging a common front for the APC-led federal government.

The letter to Lawan reads:

“I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Senate President. It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relationship with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategize on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard.”

The Forum’s letter to Gbajabialla states:

“I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategise on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard.”