Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have received the new governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, commending the Supreme Court for the ruling which affirmed his victory.

In a statement issued by the Chairman PGF doubling as the governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Forum noted that they particular wish to commend the doggedness, resilience, commitment to the rule of law and abiding faith in the judiciary that culminated into the ultimate victory.

According to the statement; “PGF congratulates His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his victory in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo state.

“We rejoice with you and the people of Imo State, and all lovers of democracy and justice in Nigeria in this rightly deserved victory that restored your stolen mandate.

“We in particular wish to commend your doggedness, resilience, commitment to the rule of law and abiding faith in the judiciary that culminated into this ultimate victory. It is victory at last for us all.

“Once more, as we rejoice with you, congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, our party leaders in Imo State in particular and national level as we welcome you to the fold of Progressive Governors as you take over the mantle of leadership in Imo state.

“As Progressive Governors, we affirm our commitment to work in synergy with all our APC controlled states and the federal government guided by our leader, President Buhari, to strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” the Progressives Governors noted in the statement.