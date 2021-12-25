From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), have described the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as shining light of Nigerian politics.

Celebrating him on her 72nd birthday, the Progressives governors noted that they particular acknowledge and commend his leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the ruling party, APC.

The PGF, in a statement signed by the chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended his contributions through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The PGF joins Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family. We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with Umar Ganduje, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria. Once again, congratulations and happy birthday to Ganduje!” PGF noted in the statement.