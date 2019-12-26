Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the platform of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

In a statement signed by the forum’s chairman on behalf of Progressive Governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, they celebrated with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, on the special occasion.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at national level.

“As governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you certainly represent our political pride! Once more, as we rejoice with Abdullahi Ganduje.

“We also join Nigerians to celebrate this festive season and reiterate our commitment to rolling out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Abdullahi Umar Ganduje!,” the statement read.