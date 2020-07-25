In a statement signed by the PGF Chairman on behalf of his colleagues, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors said that they received the news of the death of Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq with heavy hearts.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have sympathised with their member, the Kwara state governor, Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq over the death of his father.

Describing it as loss to the Progressive community, the governors pray for the repose of the soul of beloved statesman.

According to the statement; titled Condolence message on the Death of Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN, the governors wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun. We received the news of the death of Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.”

“His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation. We, the PGF commiserate with our brother, Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.