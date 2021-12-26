From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have described Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as their inspirational guide.

PGF, equally celebrated their Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi A. Sule, noting that he represents shining light of Nigeria politics.

In a statement signed by the Governor of Kogi State and PGF treasurer, Yahaya Bello, to felicitate with Governor Bagudu on his 60th Birthday anniversary, the PGF commended his leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of the party, APC.

“The PGF joins the family of His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), people and government of Kebbi State and party members across Nigeria, especially in APC states, to celebrate the 60th birthday of our distinguished leader.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of our party, APC.

“Under the leadership of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors.

“Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria,” the statement read.

Making a fresh pledge to Nigerians, the APC PGF, noted: “We rejoice with you on this special day.

We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Congratulations and happy birthday to Sen Bagudu! We rejoice with you and will always look up to you for inspiring guidance,” the governors wished.

Similarly, PGF in a separate statement signed by its chairman, Atiku Bagudu, to celebrate the 62nd birthday anniversary of Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, acknowledged his contribution to the progress of the forum.

“The PGF join Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State to celebrate his 62nd birthday. Along with the people of Nasarawa State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Nasarawa State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, Abdullahi A. Sule, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Once again, congratulations and happy birthday to Abdullahi Sule!” PGF’s statement read.