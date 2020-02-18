Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have hailed the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, describing him as a visionary leader, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Monday.

PGF, in a statement signed by its chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the Kaduna governor’s insightful and resolute contributions to the forum, the country and governance of his state.

“The PGF joins Mallam Nasir El’Rufai, Kaduna State governor to celebrate his 60th birthday along with the people of Kaduna State, and other well-meaning Nigerians.

We celebrate this special occasion with you and your family. We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kaduna State as well as at national level.

“As governor of Kaduna State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics!

“Once more, as we rejoice with Mallam El’Rufai, we also reiterate our commitment to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria. Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Mallam Nasir El’Rufai!,” the statement read.