Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has dismissed the speculated crack in the presidency as a figment of the imagination of rumour mongers.

Speaking while inaugurating the PGF Media and Communications Programme Steering Committee in Abuja, Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the committee chairman, argued that the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has been delegating responsibilities to the vice president is enough to rest the rumours.

“There is no crack. It is in the realm of gossips. By the time they said that, the vice president went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of the president but he nominated him. Like I said earlier, it is in the realm of gossips because only on Wednesday, the vice president presided over the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) meeting which is the highest decision making body in the country.

“So, we don’t listen to rumours. We deal with facts and the fact is that they are working together,” he told newsmen.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the committee was inaugurated to support the Progressive Governors to achieve the vision of rolling out progressive public/media engagement initiatives in all APC states.

According to him, this testifies to the party’s commitment to issues of citizens’ participation as the necessary credential for the expansion of our democratic space.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that the PGF Media and Communication Steering Committee, during the 2015 – 2019 adopted a number of initiatives, which included the PGF Monthly Progressive Strides, online sectoral campaigns, and Town Hall Meetings.

“The forum recognise the fact that the successes and impact of these activities especially in relations to stimulating the envisioned public engagements in our states is constrained by factors.

“These may have to do with capacity gaps of state officials and associated issues of conservative mindsets, we however should be able to strengthen our capacity to rollout more progressive public/media engagement initiatives during this era 2019 – 2023,” he said.