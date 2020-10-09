Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have endorsed six months maternity leave and compulsory six months breast feeding for mothers in all the APC-controlled states.

The communique signed by the Secretary to the State Governments (SGS) of Jigawa and Plateau states, Adamu Fanini and Prof. Danladi Atu respectively after the virtual meeting of Secretaries to Governments of APC States, said in view of the importance of parental support for children at birth and the health of the nursing parents, they recommended that APC-controlled states should prioritise implementation of 180 days (six months) maternity leave for women.

They also urged all APC-controlled states to design a special communication strategy to raise public awareness on malnutrition and its consequences.

The communique further noted that the meeting adopted the proposal by the PGF Secretariat and follow up meetings with commissioners of Health, Education and Agriculture of APC-controlled states to develop sectoral work plans for the implementation of the approved framework on promoting child nutrition in APC states, challenges and opportunity for action.