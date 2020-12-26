From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has celebrated their chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on his 59th birthday. In a statement signed by the forum’s treasurer, Governor Yahaya Bello, for and on behalf of Progressive Governors, the forum urged Nigerians to unite against the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

The statement entitled, “Merry Christmas and 59 Happy Cheers to PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,” the forum equally acknowledged and commended Bagudu’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. “The Progressive Governors Forum wishes all Nigerians a merry Christmas, a peaceful celebration and blessings of the season. PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to resolve all our security challenges.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all security challenges. We also wish to felicitate with our PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on December 26, 2020. Forum members joins him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.

“The forum, our party and indeed all APC members across the country, acknowledge and commend the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of this illustrious personality,” the statement read.