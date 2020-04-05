Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The much anticipated peace in the All Progressives Congress (APC) family may have been restored as the party’s governors under the auspices of APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with the ruling party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 68th birthday.

The statement issued by PGF Chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on behalf of the forum, commended Oshiomhole for his commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The governors also used the opportunity to urge all Nigerians to observe all the precautionary measures in the efforts towards overcoming the current COVID-19 pandemic, commending the medical personnel under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).