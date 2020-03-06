Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Moh Lukman, has told party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and other stakeholders to appoint, on acting capacity, a replacement for the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He also warned that retaining Oshiomhole as the ruling party’s boss will cost the party governorship tickets in the forthcoming Edo, Ondo and Anambra states elections.

The PGF DG in a write-up titled “Injunction against Adams Oshiomhole: The big opportunity for party building,” suggested that a replacement of Oshiomhole will be the best panacea to the legal impasse currently holding the party to ransom.

Although he specifically commended the non-interference of President Muhammadu Buhari in the situation, he however, urged him to be an integral part of the efforts to find a viable replacement for Oshiomhole.

“How can we get all these started? First, pending the settlement of all the cases around Oshiomhole’s membership, we need to invoke provisions of Article 17 (vi) which provides that in the event of a vacancy, “the relevant party organ shall appoint another person to act in his place pending ratification by the National Convention or Congress.”

“The relevant party organ, in this case, may have to be the NEC. Given all the vacancies about six so far, National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North), National Vice Chairman (North West), National Secretary and National Auditor, who convenes the NEC?

“This is where the organising, consultation and negotiating capacity of our leaders will be tested. Combinations of majority of the remaining members of the NWC in consultation with President Buhari, governors, other party leaders who are leading members of the National Caucus can resolve all these issues and convene the NEC to appoint an acting national chairman,” he suggested.

Warning of the dare consequences of the Oshiomhole-led NWC conducting Edo, Ondo and Anambra governorship primaries, he said: “It is important to ask the question, assuming in all of these, Oshiomhole remained as the national chairman and proceeds to organise primary elections for Edo, Ondo and Anambra, how advantageous will that be to APC?

“Let us also, assume for the purpose of analysis that undisputed candidates emerge from the primaries in which no one within the party is contesting the results.

“Whether those undisputed candidates include Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is immaterial. The Zamfara and Bayelsa judicial cloud would appear to have already gathered with any opposition party led by PDP just positioned to harvest what will come with such clouds.

“Given such reality, it will be foolhardy for any upright thinking politician to aspire to contest on the platform of the party with Oshiomhole as the national chairman. The only possible remedy will be if Comrade Oshiomhole is able to humble himself and go back to the root cause of the problem and resolve it.

“What is the root cause of the problem? It is the suspension by his Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. Since November 2, 2019, the Ward 10 executives passed a vote of no confidence on Comrade Oshiomhole and suspended him from the party. Somehow, Comrade Oshiomhole and his supporters treated this action of the ward executives with contempt to the point of projecting Comrade Oshiomhole as superior to the ward.

“This now has turned out to be the very albatross that is setting the stage for Comrade Oshiomhole’s downfall as the national chairman. Other than issuing another suspension order on Obaseki and Aselm Ojezua, Edo State APC chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole hardly initiated actions to challenge his suspension from his ward, at least not to public knowledge.

“All his concentration appeared to be recruiting potential governorship candidates for the Edo State 2020 elections against Gov Obaseki. It is quite shocking that Oshiomhole, with all his leadership experiences, will cheapen himself this way. In many respects, issues of Edo State became the main focus of Oshiomhole’s leadership of the party. Every other issue from any part of the country affecting the party took a backstage,” he warned.

On the non-interference of President Buhari, he said: “The president’s refusal to intervene in anyway is a confirmation that he truly meant that 2015 declaration. For many of us students and practitioners of politics, President Buhari’s non-interference posture really calls for celebration. This is partly because such non-interference disposition is needed to institute frameworks for party supremacy.”