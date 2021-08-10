From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party has appealed to party members and leaders to support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to conclude the task of re-organising the leadership of the party.

PGF, in a statement signed by the Forum Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, after their meeting in Abuja, directed the party’s national leadership to ignore distractions and go ahead with the conduct of the proposed Local Government, State congresses and National Convention.

The Forum commended the party, leaders and members for conducting successful ward congresses.

The occupation of the party’s national secretariat by the security agents however continued on Tuesday as police maintained the same number of personnel deployed on Monday to provide protection to the party’s headquarters.

Although relative calm still pervades the party secretariat, with staff and visitors transacting activities peacefully, the security agents could not still allow anybody to park outside the secretariat.

Tagged “Resolutions of a meeting of Progressive Governors”, the statement from PGF, read:

‘Forum reaffirmed its support for the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni and call on all party members and leaders to continue to support them to conclude the task of re-organising the leadership of the party.”

‘Forum further reviewed the progress made by the APC Caretaker Committee in the effort to rebuild structures of the party at all levels and commends members of the Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni for the successful conduct of the Ward Congresses across the country.

‘Accordingly, Forum reaffirmed its support for the Caretaker Committee to proceed to conduct Local Government, State Congresses and National Convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee.

‘Forum was further briefed on the July 28, 2021, judgement of the Supreme Court on Ondo State 2020 governorship election and recognise that the legal status of both the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, as well as its composition, has been legally settled.

‘Forum had earlier commended the Supreme Court for the timely release of the written Judgement and expressed gratitude to APC legal team for the successful defence of APC’s electoral mandate in Ondo State. Forum congratulates the people and government of Ondo State for the legal victory.

‘Having reviewed progress in the party, Forum commend all party members for commitment to the process of rebuilding the APC and urge them to give support at all times. In particular, Forum notes with satisfaction reports from various states of commendable mobilisation and participation in the July 31, 2021 ward congresses. All the states reported successful conduct,’ the PGF noted in the statement.

On the strike embarked by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Forum noted: “The meeting also reviewed the ongoing strike action by NARD and resolved as follows:

‘Noting that Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is already engaged in consultations with the leadership of the resident doctors and the federal government, Forum endorsed the initiative of the NGF and support the call by the federal government through the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.

‘Noting that most of the grievances of the resident doctors are with State Governments, Forum appealed to the resident doctors to negotiate with individual state governments and issues affecting resident doctors in federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the federal government,’ the PGF stated.

Expressing support, gratitude, congratulations and condolence, the Forum noted: ‘Forum expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his leadership and further reaffirms support for the implementation of initiatives of the APC federal government in line with provisions of APC manifesto.

‘The meeting formally welcomes Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the twenty-second member of the Forum. Forum also congratulated Babagana Umara Zulum for being awarded the second-highest National Honour of de Grand Dans I’Ordre of Niger Republic, which is equivalent to Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

‘Members commiserate with Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State on the death of his father, Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun. Members pray to God Almighty to reward all the good works of Pa Abiodun, forgive his limitations, bless what he left behind and grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,’ the statement read.

