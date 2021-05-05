From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with the governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, on his 58 birthday anniversary.

PGF, in a statement signed by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, noted that they particularly wish to acknowledge and commend his leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

They equally acknowledged his contributions to Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau State, the entire Northern Nigeria and national level.

The governors used the opportunity to expressed confidence in the ability and capability of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve all the nation’s security challenges.

Titled ‘Birthday Felicitation with HE Simon Bako Lalong, the forum, noted: “The PGF joins Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, to celebrate his birthday.” “Along with the people of Plateau State, the people of Northern Nigeria and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.