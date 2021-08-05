From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have expressed shock over the death of Elder statesman, Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

PGF, in a statement signed by the forum’s Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, noted that they received his death with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

While condoling the government and people of Ogun State, the progressive governors described the death as a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

Titled 'Condolence message on the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, the governors noted: "The PGF received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We join the family of Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State to pray for repose of the soul of our dear Pa Abiodun

“We pray that God Almighty grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May God reward all the good works of Pa Abiodun, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun rest in peace!” PGF noted in the statement.

