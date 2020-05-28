Fred Itua, Abuja

Progressives Governors, elected on the platform of the APC have initiated moves to secure the second term of Godwin Obaseki and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Daily Sun gathered that a virtual meeting has been slated for today, where the governors are expected to take a positions on the issue.

The meeting which is expected to be presided over by Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, will also focus on ways to ensure there is no repeat of what happened in Zamfara and Rivers states, where the the court sacked candidates of APC over pre-election intra-party squabbles.

Governor Obaseki has been at loggerheads with his predecessor and National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole. The Governor who is also at loggerheads with other top APC chieftains in Edo State, is seeking a reelection.

In Ondo State, some forces are also opposed to the reelection bid of Akeredolu.

Daily Sun gathered from multiple sources that the scheduled meeting will focus on three key areas.

The governors are expected to take a common position and insist on the right of first refusal for Obaseki and Akeredolu respectively.

This position, it was learnt, is to guide against what happened to a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Abode, who lost his second term bid during the primaries in 2018.

The second issue, is to ensure that the APC doesn’t lose any of its current States to the PDP, like it did during the 2019 general elections.

The Governors are expected to insist on having every intra-party issue resolved outside the law court.

Although there are Governors who are favourably disposed to Oshiomhole-led NWC, the bloc is expected to back indirect primaries for Edo and Ondo, to provide a soft landing for their colleagues.

Is it unclear if the Governors will extend their consultations to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the National Leader of the Party.