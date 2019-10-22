Femi Folaranmi and Emmanuel Adeyemi

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday stormed Bayelsa to kick-off the governorship campaign with a declaration that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would lose the November 16 governorship election.

The Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Governor Atiku Bagudu joined by Governor of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and his Kano State counterpart, Abubakar Ganduje predicted that the APC would defeat the PDP with the support of the people.

The governors while assuring the people that APC governorship candidate, David Lyon has the support of all APC governors said the people should not be intimidated to vote for a governor that would transform the state.

The National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who led members of the NWC noted that the presence of other governors and members of the National assembly is a confirmation that the nomination of Lyon has the support of the people.

He said Lyon would use state resources to develop the state and the people and would not impoverish them like the PDP government has done to the people.

“I know many of you here are Christians and you know what David can do. This David and this Lyon will guide, protect and secure Bayelsa State. If you look at him, he looks like an Irish priest, cool, humble unassuming, calculated by the special grace of God, this election will be an example of how a man can rise from a deprived community to govern his people for the good of all. David will not build an airport where he himself will not fly to. David will not betray those who stood by him at this time that is all of you here. This David will respect his elders, and will provide for the needy. He understands the language of poverty; he understands the degradation which the South- South have gone through, that is why he stuck out his neck to fight for justice and I am proud of him.”

He appealed to Governor Seriake Dickson not to see this election as a war because APC would defeat PDP through the ballot and not through the bullet.

“My appeal to my dear friend, the outgoing governor Dickson, I understand the withdrawal syndrome every governor faces; I just passed through one three years ago. But I have long overgrown it. Everything that has a beginning has an end. I want to assure Governor Dickson, on behalf of David that this David is not coming to chase him away, he’s coming to correct some of his own limitations so that the people of Bayelsa will experience greater development, sustainable growth and the welfare of the youths, women and the elderly.

“I want to appeal to him; we are coming for a contest. We are not going to choose the next governor the way Dickson change, fight and replace the speaker only last month. Can you imagine the amounts of bullets in the state House of assembly just to change speaker. That is why I said to him, I want to assure him that this election that is coming is by the power of the ballot, and not the bullet. I understand his background which can make him behave the way he does.”

The Minister of State for Petroluem and leader of APC in the state, former governor Timipre Sylva accused Dickson of turning governance into a secret affair. He said the PDP-led government has wasted the resources of the state on elephant projects.

He said Dickson has succeeded in impoverishing the people of the state and has only empowered his immediate family members.

Lyon who paid tribute to the first civilian governor of Old Rivers State, late Senator Melford Okilo and former President Goodluck Jonathan in his own remarks assured Bayelsans that his government would serve the people of Bayelsa and not what is happening under the PDP government where the people are serving Dickson and members of his family.

“I am a man of my words if I promise you I will not fail you people. I respect elders, Bayelsans money is not David Lyon’s money. I am coming to serve Bayelsans not Bayelsans serving David Lyon. You know Bayelsans are serving one single person but this administration that is coming, David Lyon and his team would serve Bayelsans.”